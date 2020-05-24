Tom Brady Names The 1 NFL Team That Makes Him ‘Cringe’

Tom Brady discussed some NFL teams while playing golf in The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon.

PGA Tour star Justin Thomas is helping commentate the match for Turner Sports. He’s out on the course, following Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady.

Thomas joked with Brady about the Atlanta Falcons. Brady and the Patriots had an epic 28-3 comeback against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.

“These aren’t the Falcons you’re playing against,” Thomas said early in the match. “Tiger is a pretty good closer.”

Brady clapped back, saying Tiger Woods was wearing Falcons colors in his classic Sunday red. The former Patriots quarterback added that there’s only one NFL team he “cringes” from.

“It’s the Eagles that I cringe, not the Falcons,” Brady said.

The Eagles beat the Patriots, 41–33, in Super Bowl LII in 2018.

Justin Thomas to Tom Brady: “These aren’t the #Falcons you're playing against, Tiger is a pretty good closer.” Brady: “Same colors, though… It’s the #Eagles that I cringe, not the #Falcons."pic.twitter.com/FBuPPvFsZo — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 24, 2020

Brady and his playing partner, Mickelson, are in need of a Patriots-Falcons type comeback right now. They’re losing late in the match.

The duo is trailing Woods and Manning by one with two holes to play. It’s getting pretty dark and time is running out, as well.

The Match: Champions for Charity is raising tens of millions of dollars for coronavirus relief. The finish can be seen on TNT/TBS/truTV/HLN.