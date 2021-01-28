Tom Brady Reveals His Reaction To Getting Drafted By Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is preparing to play in his 10th Super Bowl, and first as a member of a team other than the New England Patriots. During a media session today, he shared a funny anecdote from the beginning of his tenure with the Pats, over 20 years ago.

Tom Brady was famously the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Coming out of Michigan, most Patriots fans probably weren’t super familiar with him. Apparently, it went both ways back in April 2000.

Brady admits that when he was drafted, he didn’t even know where the Patriots were located. “Funny story, they called me and said you’ve been picked by New England,” he said, via Grace Remington of CBS Tampa. “I was like ‘That’s amazing. Where’s New England? Then I landed in Providence which really screwed me up because it’s not even Massachusetts.'”

It’s a little surprising that Brady wouldn’t even know where one of the NFL franchises was located. The New England Patriots were far from one of the NFL’s biggest franchises at the time though, and were just years removed from announcing a move to Connecticut, which eventually fell through.

Tom Brady didn’t know where NE was when he was drafted: “Funny story — they called me and said you've been picked by New England. I was like, ‘That's amazing. Where's New England?’ Then I landed in Providence which really screwed me up because it's not even in Massachusetts.” — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) January 28, 2021

In just his second year in the NFL, Brady stepped in for the injured Drew Bledsoe, led the Patriots to a shocking Super Bowl win over the St. Louis Rams, and became an icon in New England. Now, he’s looking to do the same down in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are going for their first Super Bowl since 2002. Brady has six under his belt. It is hard to argue against him as the greatest quarterback of all-time, even before this stint with his new team, but a seventh Super Bowl—and one without Bill Belichick—would drive it home even farther.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7.