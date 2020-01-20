The Spun

Tom Brady Is No Longer The NFL’s Leader In Merchandise Sales

Tom Brady shakes Patrick Mahomes' hand following a Patriots-Chiefs game.FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chief defeat the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Even before the Super Bowl, the torched has already been passed from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes in one key area: merchandise sales.

Mahomes sits atop the NFLPA list of top-selling players from March 1-November 30, 2019. That ranking is for all officially-licensed NFL player-identified merchandise.

Brady held down the No. 1 spot on this list each of the last two years.

Now that Mahomes has overtaken Brady by this metric, we’ll see if he can join him as a Super Bowl champion in two weeks.

Brady has six rings, and it might not be feasible for Mahomes to reach that lofty mark, but the stage is set for the third-year superstar to assume Brady’s throne as “the” quarterback to beat in the entire NFL.

There’s no reason why the Chiefs can’t be the premier team in the AFC for the foreseeable future, as long as they have Mahomes.


