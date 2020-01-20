Tom Brady Is No Longer The NFL’s Leader In Merchandise Sales

Even before the Super Bowl, the torched has already been passed from Tom Brady to Patrick Mahomes in one key area: merchandise sales.

Mahomes sits atop the NFLPA list of top-selling players from March 1-November 30, 2019. That ranking is for all officially-licensed NFL player-identified merchandise.

Brady held down the No. 1 spot on this list each of the last two years.

Now that Mahomes has overtaken Brady by this metric, we’ll see if he can join him as a Super Bowl champion in two weeks.

Brady has six rings, and it might not be feasible for Mahomes to reach that lofty mark, but the stage is set for the third-year superstar to assume Brady’s throne as “the” quarterback to beat in the entire NFL.

There’s no reason why the Chiefs can’t be the premier team in the AFC for the foreseeable future, as long as they have Mahomes.