Tom Brady, Patriots Rumor Is Reportedly Not Accurate

Tom Brady won’t be giving a Patriots farewell speech on Wednesday.

That was rumored to happen by a fake Simon Charles Twitter account who sad that Brady was going to be sign a one-day contract and also retire a Patriot.

🚨 #BREAKING Tom Brady will be giving a speech at Patriot Place tomorrow at 10AM, where he plans to sign a 1 day contract and retire with the #Patriots per team sources pic.twitter.com/UXrpcAeivN — Simon Charles (@S_CharlesNFL) February 1, 2022

A Patriots spokesperson confirmed to NESN that the report isn’t true.

There likely will be some sort of reunion between Brady and the Patriots at some point, but it doesn’t look to be happening anytime soon.

Brady announced his retirement on Tuesday morning, officially ending his 22-year career in the NFL. He won seven Super Bowls, which is the most for any player or team in NFL history.

With the Patriots, he won six of those seven championships and played in three more (lost twice to the Giants and once to the Eagles).

He’ll finish his career at second all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks, first all-time in passing touchdowns, first all-time in game-winning drives, and first all-time in passing yards.

Brady will be eligible for the 2027 Hall of Fame class where there’s no doubt he’ll get in on his first try.