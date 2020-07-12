Tom Brady Said He Had 1 ‘Perfect’ Game As Patriots QB

Tom Brady had a lot of great games as the New England Patriots’ quarterback. He won six Super Bowls with the team, after all.

But Brady thinks he had just one “perfect” game with the AFC East franchise. And it might not be the game you’re thinking of.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently referred to a 2007 Sunday Night Football game as his “perfect” night as an NFL QB.

New England beat Buffalo, 56-10, on Nov. 18, 2007. Brady threw for 373 yards and five touchdowns, completing 31 of 39 passes. He finished the game with a QB rating of 146.1.

“I almost giggle every time I think about that game,” Brady said in “Greatness Code,” an Apple TV+ docu-series, via Boston.com’s Nicole Yang. “Because ever since that game, I’m still trying to get back to that point. Because in so many ways, for me, it was a perfect night.”

New England scored on seven straight possessions in that game. It’s tough to have a better performance.

“That was a clinic,” Brady said. “That’s the one that you’re always trying to strive for.”

Brady knows that most people won’t remember that game amidst all of the Super Bowls, but he’ll never forget it.

“I don’t think many people would ever think about that game when they think about my career,” Brady said. “I don’t think people would go, ‘Man, that Sunday night Buffalo Bills game, that was the one.’ But for me, when I think about it — and I’ve got this big catalog of games — I think, ‘Yep, that was the one.’”

Perhaps Brady will be able to top that one in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are set to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against New Orleans.