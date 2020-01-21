Even when the New England Patriots don’t make a deep run in the postseason, Tom Brady remains the topic of conversation in the NFL. With free agency roughly two months away fans around the world are trying to find out where he’ll end up.

It’s tough to fathom the idea that Brady could leave the Patriots and play for another franchise. On the other hand, we’ve seen former legends end their career on a different team – Joe Montana playing for the Kansas City Chiefs is a primary example.

While the noise surrounding Brady’s potential departure continues to grow, it’s pretty clear that he’s listening to what people have to say.

Brady shared a photo on Instagram that showed “Stay Tom” engraved in the snow at the Boston Public Garden.

New England fans aren’t ready for the Brady era to end, and maybe the six-time Super Bowl winner isn’t either. He responded to this recent act by saying “Love you all.”

Check it out:

Brady finished this past season with 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdowns. Most of the blame for this year’s shortcomings fell on his shoulders, but the Patriots also lacked playmakers on offense.

There’s still a chance that Brady returns to Foxborough for the 2020 season. However, it seems like there is more uncertainty in New England now more than ever.