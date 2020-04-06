Tom Brady Posts A New Message For Patriots Fans

Tom Brady is leaving New England behind after two decades, but clearly his tenure with the Patriots will continue to impact him for a long time.

Brady has released numerous messages to Pats fans since announcing his decision to sign elsewhere three weeks ago. Today, he posted another thank you to Pats Nation via an Instagram video highlighting the Patriots’ accomplishments during Brady’s 20-year tenure with the team.

“It’s really all about the relationships. It’s about the people that I play for and the people that I play with,” Brady can be heard saying in the video. “I think I came into a great situation here.”

The video also quotes some of former Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler’s legendary “The Team” speech.

“My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing,” Brady wrote in the caption. “It’s been a long road, and I wouldn’t change anything about it. The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional. Thank you, Pats Nation.”

For many Pats fans, these type of tributes don’t ease the pain of Brady leaving. However, they do illustrate just how lucky they’ve been to witness this type of sustained success.

Tampa Bay fans would sign up for a fraction of that success with Brady at the helm the next two seasons.