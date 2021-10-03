Video Shows Tom Brady’s Pregame Meeting With Robert Kraft

Tom Brady is back in Foxborough tonight for his first ever game against his old team, the New England Patriots. Although the 44-year-old’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers will do their best to get their third win of the year, the focus of the evening will be on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s homecoming.

Brady has maintained that he doesn’t want the fanfare or to reminisce about his time with the Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough. However, he’s already had a reunion with one notable member of the New England organization: owner Robert Kraft.

Before the two teams took the field for pregame warmups, Brady and Kraft met up in one of the Gillette Stadium tunnels. The two shared a warm hug before they spoke for several minutes.

Here’s footage from NBC’s Sunday Night Football of Brady and Kraft catching up, via Mark Daniels:

Here’s Robert Kraft meeting with Tom Brady pregame pic.twitter.com/4Nh8UZunb3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 3, 2021

Looks just like old times.

Brady and Kraft were very close for the two decades that the quarterback anchored the offense in New England, so it’s not shocking to see them speaking warmly to one another ahead of the game. Still, it is a bit strange to see the Patriots owner talk to the player that will do his best to get the win for the other side on Sunday evening.

The other big reunion that fans are hoping to see is between Brady and Pats head coach Bill Belichick. Time will tell if the two speak before the game, or simply just meet up afterwards once the contest has already been decided.

No matter what the outcome of the game, Sunday night in Foxborough is shaping up to be special.

The Patriots and the Buccaneers will kick-off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The game will air on NBC.