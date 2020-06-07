Tom Brady Reacts To Death Of Former WR Reche Caldwell

Tom Brady and Reche Caldwell were teammates on the 2006 Patriots, with Caldwell serving as Brady’s leading receiver.

Last night, the 41-year-old Caldwell was shot and killed in Tampa, Florida. This afternoon, Brady shared his condolences for his former teammate.

Taking to Instagram, Brady posted a pair of photos on his story to pay tribute to the fallen wideout. One features Caldwell in a San Diego Chargers uniform, while the other is of he and Brady embracing when they played for New England.

“All love RIP,” Brady wrote on the photo of him and Caldwell.

Tom Brady shares a pair of photos on his Instagram story to memorialize Reche Caldwell, who was fatally shot in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/c7ai0FBJMM — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) June 7, 2020

Another former Patriot, wide receiver Wes Welker, also reacted to Caldwell’s death on Twitter. While the two barely overlapped in New England–Welker joined the team in 2007 and Caldwell was cut just before the season that year–they did play together with the Chargers in 2004.

“So sad to hear this! Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family!” Welker wrote on Twitter earlier today.

So sad to hear this! Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family! https://t.co/CXBUdKGFJk — Wes Welker (@WesWelker) June 7, 2020

The latest reports out of Tampa indicate Caldwell may have been targeted for the brutal attack on Saturday.

“This does not appear to be a random act,” Tampa police said, via TMZ. “However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available.”