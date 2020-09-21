Tom Brady Reacts To James White’s Heartbreaking Family News

Tom Brady has taken to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking family news for New England Patriots running back James White.

White is not playing in this evening’s Patriots-Seahawks game. He received tragic family news about an hour before kickoff on Sunday. White’s mom and dad were involved in a serious car accident today. His father has reportedly died and his mother is reportedly in critical condition.

The Patriots running back is understandably inactive.

Sad news to report. Patriots' RB James White's father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition. White's father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department. James was told and is inactive tonight. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 20, 2020

White has played for the Patriots since 2014. He’s helped the AFC East franchise win three Super Bowls during his time in New England.

Brady posted a heartwarming message for his former teammate on Twitter.

“So heartbroken to hear the news of the tragedy of my great friend and forever teammate. There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way…James is one of them. Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend,” Brady tweeted.

Our thoughts are with James and his family right now.

The Patriots and the Seahawks are currently tied, 7-7. The game is on NBC.