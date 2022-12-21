Tom Brady Reacts To Patriots Heartbreaking Loss

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Even Tom Brady couldn't believe what happened to his former team at the end of Sunday's game.

The New England Patriots lost a 30-24 heartbreaker to the Las Vegas Raiders when an ill-fated tossback lateral from Jakobi Meyers intended for Mac Jones was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Chandler Jones.

The lowlight is one of the most embarrassing plays in NFL history. On his "Let's Go!" podcast this week, Brady discussed the shocking finish and compared it to the Patriots' loss to the Miami Dolphins four years ago.

“That was crazy, and I was part of the one in Miami in (2018) when we lost at Miami on the Miami Miracle,” Brady said, via MassLive.com. “It was just so improbable for that to happen. I saw that highlight as I was driving home from the game (on Sunday). It’s just sports, man. You never know. You never know. Anything can happen. … It’s just a crazy game. I saw Rhamondre got the ball and it was a great run. I’m sure the Raiders at that point were like, ‘Tackle him, tackle him.’ Then they pitched it to Jakobi, and Jakobi’s trying to make it happen.

“Then next thing you know, Jakobi got it and in that moment, you might lose your train of thought because you lose what’s really going on in that situation. You think, ‘Oh, someone tossed me the ball, I have to make a play.’ Sometimes that’s the worst thing when you say, ‘I’ve got to make a play. I’ve got to make a play.’ The play was obviously ‘go to overtime.’ That’s sports. It goes from ‘Oh my god, tackle that guy’ to ‘Oh my god, we got the ball,’ and then the Patriots are saying, ‘Tackle that guy,’ and they couldn’t get him on the ground.”

Brady's 2018 Patriots team shook off that surprising December loss in Miami to eventually win the Super Bowl. But at 7-7, this year's New England team will be lucky to make the playoffs.

The Patriots will try to get the bad taste out of their mouths when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.