Following a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faced an odd question from a reporter during his postgame press conference.

One brave reporter asked Belichick had any New Year’s resolutions for 2022. Belichick didn’t have much to say, responding “Not right now. Maybe next week.”

We’re not really surprised Belichick didn’t want to answer the question. His team was coming off a loss that could really affect where they end up in the AFC playoff picture.

That being said, the NFL world found this exchange between Belichick and the reporter quite entertaining. In fact, even Tom Brady shared his thoughts on it.

“I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss,” Brady said. “That’s what I want for the New Year.”

Brady knows Belichick better than most people, so he probably understands how frustrated the veteran coach gets after a loss.

Although NFL fans won’t see Belichick smiling anytime soon, they’ll at least have this hilarious exchange to keep them entertained for the next week or so.