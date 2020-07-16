Tom Brady Reacts To Stephon Gilmore’s Madden Rating

Over the past week, Madden has been revealing the scores for every player from the latest edition of the game.

Earlier this week, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received a rating of 99, the highest one can score in the game. After winning the Super Bowl in his third season, Mahomes earned a new contract and the highest honor Madden can bestow.

Yesterday, Madden handed out yet another 99, to Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald. He’s arguably the best player in the league – regardless of position.

Just a day later, Madden unveiled yet another 99. This time, star corner Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots received the honor.

Not long after, former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacted to the news.

“Lock em up Steph!!! ,” Brady wrote via NESN.com.

Gilmore was unquestionably one of the best corners in the NFL before he hooked up with Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Now that he’s in New England, the former South Carolina star has turned into the best corner in the league. However, he still thinks there’s more to work on.

When he heard his Madden rating, the Patriots star wasn’t exactly happy with one aspect – his speed. “A 92 in speed?” Gilmore said on Twitter. “Lol I need to start turning the jets on after a pick.”

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey was the other player to receive a 99.