Tom Brady Reacts To The Patriots’ 2-5 Start This Season

The Tom Brady-Bill Belichick divorce has been completely one-sided so far, in favor of the legendary veteran quarterback.

Brady and the Bucs are surging. Tampa Bay looks like one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFL this season, all thanks to No. 12’s decision to sign with the Bucs during the off-season.

Belichick and the Patriots, meanwhile, are heading the wrong direction. A once historic dynasty now finds itself in the basement of the NFL. The Pats are 2-5 this season, and it doesn’t look like it’ll get any better moving forward.

Brady’s remained silent on how the Patriots have looked so far this season – that is, until Thursday afternoon. The Bucs quarterback has finally weighed in on how New England has played this season in the midst of a 2-5 start.

“I wish everybody the best all the time,” Brady said of the Patriots’ 2-5 start. “I don’t ever wish for anyone to not perform at their best.”

There’s no love lost between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. The same probably couldn’t be said for Brady and Bill Belichick.

Word on the street has it Belichick’s coaching style was a prime reason Brady left New England. No. 12 wanted more say and control of the Patriots offense, but Belichick wasn’t willing to budge.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, gave him the opportunities he desired. As expected, Brady is flourishing with the Bucs.