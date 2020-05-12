Tom Brady Refutes Report Of “Deteriorating” Relationship With Josh McDaniels

Tom Brady is disappointed Monday night after a report saying he left New England partially because of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. No. 12 tried to put that report to rest in an Instagram message Monday evening.

Brady’s departure from New England came as a shock to sports fans everywhere this off-season. There’s been plenty of reasons floated around regarding what went into the decision to end his time with the Patriots.

One of those reasons came about Monday morning, as NFL columnist Gary Myers suggested Brady’s “deteriorating” relationship with Josh McDaniels became a primary reason to sign with the Bucs. The timing of Myers’ report was odd to begin with. And for all we know, Brady always had a solid relationship with McDaniels, at least publicly.

The former Patriots QB denied Myers’ Monday report in an Instagram story this evening evening. Brady called the report “nonsense” and asked journalists to “be more responsible with reporting.”

Tom Brady refutes the report that he had a deteriorating relationship with Josh McDaniels, which led TB12 to leave the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/JJfPkv2z6T — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) May 12, 2020

Perhaps the most important aspect of Brady’s Instagram story is his message to McDaniels himself. Brady called the Pats’ OC a “brother for life” followed by a heart emoji. It certainly seems like there’s no bad feelings between the two.

Brady and McDaniels spent nearly two decades together in New England. If there were any issues between them, they would’ve likely been exposed years ago.

It’s good to see the two still have a solid relationship after working together for so many years.