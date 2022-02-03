Look: Tom Brady Releases A New Retirement Statement

On Tuesday morning, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement. That being said, he’s not done saying goodbye to the sport he loves just yet.

Brady has released yet another statement regarding his retirement. This time around, he’s thanking every single person who helped him turn his dreams into a reality.

“I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey,” Brady wrote. “I played for my friends, my family & our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today. I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”

This post from Brady included a montage of some of his best moments on the gridiron.

Brady completely changed NFL history, winning seven Super Bowls and breaking countless records.

It’s a bittersweet week for football fans. While it’s tough to watch Brady walk off the field for the last time, it’s nice to know that he gave it his all for 22 years.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that Brady will be eligible in 2027. There’s no doubt he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.