Look: Tom Brady Releases Message For Patriots Fans

Tom Brady’s lengthy retirement post on Instagram didn’t include a single mention of the New England Patriots. Some fans thought that it was done on purpose.

Well, moments ago, Brady posted a message on social media for the team that drafted him in 2000.

“Thank you Patriots and Patriot Nation,” Brady wrote. “Beyond grateful and love you all.”

Tom Brady thanks the Patriots on his Instagram story. You all happy, now? pic.twitter.com/5K4FPFOOrR — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) February 1, 2022

Brady’s brief message on Instagram was in response to Robert Kraft’s statement. Kraft described what Brady meant to him during their time together in New England.

“Words cannot describe the feelings I have for Tom Brady, nor adequately express the gratitude my family, the New England Patriots and our fans have for Tom for all he did during his career. A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated,” Kraft wrote. “He retires with nearly every NFL career passing record, yet the only one that ever mattered to him was the team’s win-loss record. In his 20 years as a starter his teams qualified for the playoffs 19 times. He led his teams to 10 Super Bowls, winning an NFL-record seven championships. In a team sport like football, it is rare to see an individual have such a dominant impact on a team’s success. You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.

“I have the greatest respect for Tom personally and always will. His humility, coupled with his drive and ambition, truly made him special. I will always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of my immediate family.”

Instead of being upset over Brady’s retirement letter, Patriots fans should think about all the epic moments they shared together.