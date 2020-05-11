The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tom Brady Reportedly ‘Worn Out’ By 1 Member Of The Patriots

Tom Brady on the bench before a game against Houston.HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 01: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots waits near the bench during the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tom Brady’s monumental decision to leave New England this offseason still has us in disbelief. But we now have a clearer picture as to why No. 12 chose to leave the franchise, thanks to an inside look at Brady’s relationship with a certain Patriots’ coach.

For a while, Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick was cited as stubborn and frustrating. All the rumors indicated it was that tension-filled relationship that sparked Brady’s decision to sign with Tampa Bay over the Patriots.

But according to NFL columnist Gary Meyers, Brady grew tired of working with Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels worked with Brady for the majority of No. 12’s 20-year tenure with New England.

These past few years, Brady reportedly wanted more of an input in the Patriots’ offense. But McDaniels never obliged.

It’s bizarre that McDaniels wouldn’t give the 42-year-old veteran QB – one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history – more of a voice in the offensive game-plan. But it falls in line with Belichick’s coaching philosophy.

Brady’s decision to sign with the Buccaneers might’ve been heavily influenced by how much freedom Tampa Bay offered. The former Patriots quarterback clearly wants more input.

Will McDaniels’ stubbornness cost New England this upcoming season? It’ll be fascinating to see how the Brady-less Patriots perform in 2020.

Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.