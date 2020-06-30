The Spun

Tom Brady’s Response To Julian Edelman-Cam Newton Is Going Viral

Tom Brady talks to Julian Edelman.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Tom Brady had a funny message for Julian Edelman and Cam Newton on Tuesday afternoon.

The New England Patriots officially have a new quarterback, as the AFC East franchise signed Newton to a one-year deal. Newton’s contract is essentially a prove-it one, worth up to $7.5 million with incentives.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reacted to the Newton signing on Tuesday. He posted a message for his new quarterback on Twitter.

Edelman, of course, was Brady’s go-to wide receiver in New England. The two were more than teammates and clearly developed a strong friendship over the years.

Is Brady now jealous?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a message for Edelman and Newton on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon.

“I will always be your #1,” Brady quipped.

Edelman had a ton of success with Brady, but he has to move on. It was Brady, after all, who decided to leave New England for Tampa Bay.

Now, Edelman will attempt to form a strong duo with Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP is coming off a tough injury season, but he appears to be healthy now. Newton is expected to win the Patriots’ starting job, though Jarrett Stidham will be a challenger.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.


