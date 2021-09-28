Tom Brady Sends Clear Message About His Return To New England

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has one clear storyline: Tom Brady‘s return to New England and first game against Bill Belichick. Brady believes he has the advantage in that showdown.

Brady played for Belichick from 2000-2019, taking over as the starting quarterback a few weeks into the 2001 season. He won the Super Bowl that fall, and went on to capture five more, making them the most celebrated quarterback and coach in NFL history.

With two decades under Belichick, Brady says there isn’t a thing about the Patriots’ franchise, or their preparation for the Bucs, that he doesn’t know. He spoke to Jeff Darlington ahead of this weekend’s momentous game.

“I know exactly…I can envision everything. Sunday Night Football, I know what that’s like. I know what the night’s like, I know what the wind’s like. I know how their team is going to prepare. I know what their schedule’s going to be like, I know what’s going to be said,” Brady told him for Sunday NFL Countdown.

Tom Brady tells @JeffDarlington: “I know what the wind is like. I know how their team is going to prepare. I know what their schedule is going to be like. I know what's going to be said.” https://t.co/2hIC9D4VOO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2021

Brady certainly made his point. Belichick is known for his unbelievably thorough preparation, but there will never be a quarterback more prepared to face a Belichick-coached team than Brady is on Sunday night.

The full one-on-one interview will air during ESPN’s 10 a.m. ET show on Sunday morning.

The Patriots (1-2) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night. NBC will have coverage of the game.

[Jeff Darlington]