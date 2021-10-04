Tom Brady Revealed Why Bill Belichick Couldn’t Meet In 2020

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick finally had the sit-down meeting on Sunday night No. 12 desired all the way back in 2020.

Brady never got to meet with Belichick in-person after he left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year. The timelines never aligned, leading some to believe the Patriots head coach was avoiding his former quarterback. In fact, the two shared only a phone call during the 2020 off-season.

The two NFL icons reportedly met together for close to a half hour following Sunday night’s Bucs-Patriots game. It was long overdue.

Brady discussed his meeting with Belichick in an interview with Peter King on Sunday night. In doing so, he also explained why he and Belichick never got the opportunity to meet in-person during 2020.

“We’d known each other for 20-plus years and when I left here, we just didn’t have a chance — he was out of town — to meet,” Brady told King on Sunday night, via NESN.com. “When I went down to Tampa, it was COVID. I was thinking about my season and so was he. It was just, we’ve known each other for a long time, and we didn’t have a chance to talk, and (Sunday night) we did, and it was great.”

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a swift moment at midfield following Sunday night’s game. It was a bit awkward.

Make no mistake, though. Whatever relationship complications Brady and Belichick had/have were probably swept under the rug during their postgame meeting.

It’s finally time to move on from the complicated and sometimes awkward relationship between Brady and Belichick.