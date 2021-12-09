Tom Brady Reveals What Bill Belichick Said About ‘Spygate’

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will always be remembered for the historic dynasty they built on the New England Patriots. The quarterback-head coach duo won six Super Bowls together, making their legacies intertwined forever.

Although Brady and Belichick accomplished quite a lot together, their time in New England wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows. One of the low points came in 2007, when the organization found itself embroiled in a scandal that would become known as “SpyGate.”

An investigation that year uncovered that the Patriots illegally videotaped defensive signals from New York Jets coaches during an early-season game and the team received a hefty punishment as a result. Belichick and the organization were fined heavily and New England forfeited its 2008 first-round draft pick.

Now that Brady is away from the Patriots and some time has passed since “SpyGate”, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had the chance to recall what Belichick told the team around the time of the investigation.

“When it came out, Belichick called us in the next day and he said, ‘Look, none of you players had anything to do with it,’” Brady said on Episode 4 of ESPN+’s “Man in the Arena,” as transcribed by The Boston Globe. “‘Just shut your mouth, focus on what your job is. None of you guys know anything about it. None of you guys have any information about it. I’ll deal with it how I need to deal with it, and you guys focus on your job.’”

“Spygate” ultimately ended up having little effect on the ’07 Patriots. New England went undefeated during the regular season before falling in the Super Bowl to the New York Giants.

After the scandal and after coming up just short of perfection, the Patriots bounced back in remarkable fashion over the next decade. Belichick and Brady would go onto win three more Super Bowls together before finally splitting up in 2020.