Tom Brady Rumored To Have ‘Checked Out’ During 1 Patriots Season

Tom Brady officially left New England following the 2019 season. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed a two-year, $50 million contract in Tampa Bay earlier this offseason.

According to a new report, though, Brady “checked out” of New England more than a year sooner.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal reported this weekend that Brady largely checked out of New England following the 2018 loss to Pittsburgh. The Patriots lost to the Steelers, 17-10, in an ugly game on Dec. 16 of that season.

The Patriots insider reports that Brady was not happy with the offense, which was more of a run-attack moving forward.

“What you won’t hear from Team Brady is that Brady largely checked out in 2018 after the loss to Pittsburgh and hated how the offense pivoted to a more run-based attack. … But that ended in a Super Bowl title, so you don’t hear any public complaints about that season,” he reports.

Brady and the Patriots won the Super Bowl that season, as they beat the Chiefs in a classic AFC Championship Game. New England then topped the Los Angeles Rams in one of the least-entertaining Super Bowls in recent memory.

So, if Brady really did “check out,” it didn’t hurt anything, as the season ended with a championship.

Still, it’s more insight into what might have led to Brady’s departure from New England.