Tom Brady Sends Message To Julian Edelman After His Arrest

Two weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans eliminated the New England Patriots from playoff contention. Just a week later, the Patriots were back in the news following the arrest of one of the team’s best players.

Police arrested star wide receiver Julian Edelman on Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California.

TMZ Sports reported that police arrested the wide receiver for allegedly jumping onto someone else’s Mercedes-Benz car.

Tom Brady has a solution for Edelman’s behavior. Brady took to Instagram to hype up his TB12 products, which include electrolytes.

The Patriots quarterback suggested Edelman should use some of the product.

Tom Brady appeared to offer Julian Edelman a hangover cure in the wake of Edelman’s arrest pic.twitter.com/tN5X2kW23P — Steve DelVecchio (@SteveDelSports) January 14, 2020

The 33-year-old wide receiver finished the 2019 season with 100 receptions for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. He played through multiple injuries this year and is reportedly scheduled to undergo several surgeries.

The Patriots have several questions facing the club heading into 2020. First things first, Brady is a free agent and could decide to leave the organization.

Secondly, New England’s second-leading receiver in 2019 was running back James White. That will have to change next season if the Patriots want to field a competent offense.

Will Tom Brady be back in a Patriots jersey next season? Stay tuned for the latest on Brady’s future with the team.