Tom Brady Sent 3-Word Text Message After Gronk Was Traded

It’s safe to say Tom Brady was a very happy man when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa Bay.

Brady, a six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in New England, left for Tampa Bay in free agency. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs.

Gronkowski, who spent the 2019 season retired, decided to make a comeback. The All-Pro tight end came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa Bay soon after Brady finalized his free agency decision.

Brady reportedly reacted to Gronkowski’s decision with a three-word text message. His reaction was pretty telling.

“I think the most fun texts we’ve had is when Gronk signed,” Brady’s personal throwing coach, Tom House, said in a video chat with GQ Sports. “Tom texted me and said, ‘Football’s fun again.’”

It’s not all fun and games between Brady and his throwing coach, though. The personal QB coach explained how he works with the star quarterback.

“When he sends a video, I pretend like I’ve never seen it before, and he’ll either text me or leave me a voicemail and say, ‘Look, I just filmed about 20 throws. Have a look. Give me a shout if you see anything, or let’s talk this afternoon or tomorrow. And we’ll do it,’” House said.

“We look at initially his timing and his kinetic sequencing, and then the throwing variables that most coaches would teach: balance and posture, stride and momentum, opposite and equal. And then the throwing variables that are quantified and specific to him. He’ll have his [screen] capture in front of him and I’ll say, ‘on your third throw to the left have a look at that, your front side flew open a bit. That’ll just be my eyes talking, and I’ll give him some of the cues that we use in his vocabulary for his teach. It’s just like being there, but we’re looking at video at the same time.”

Brady, Gronkowski and several other Bucs players have been working out in Florida this month. The NFL season is scheduled to open play in early September.