Tom Brady Speculation Swirling Following Patriots Coaching News

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriot reacts during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Patriots have reportedly hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. He spent the past two seasons as Alabama's offensive coordinator.

O'Brien spent a few years as an assistant coach for the Patriots before becoming the team's offensive coordinator in 2011. That role eventually led to him landing a head coaching job at Penn State.

Immediately after it was announced that O'Brien is heading back to the Patriots, fans started speculating if Tom Brady will also return to New England this fall.

Brady, 45, is set to be a free agent this offseason. It's unclear if he'll retire or play at least one more season.

While there's no guarantee Brady would even consider the Patriots, the thought of him returning to the franchise that drafted him is very intriguing.

"Now that Bill O’Brien is back, let the speculation begin that Tom Brady might return as well," Dov Kleiman tweeted. "Brady loves OB and reportedly wants to play again under his coaching."

One person wrote, "So the question is, does Bill O’Brien stick with Mac or go after Tom Brady for one last ride?"

"Only a few weeks away from a Bill O’Brien Tom Brady reunion," another person said.

For now, Patriots fans should expect O'Brien to work with Mac Jones.

The Patriots will lean on O'Brien to fix their red zone efficiency, passing attack and ability to convert on third downs.