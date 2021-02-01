The Spun

Tom Brady Sums Up His Thoughts On Bill Belichick

Tom Brady talking to Bill Belichick.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the start of the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on January 16, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This coming Sunday will be the first Super Bowl in Tom Brady’s career he’ll play without Bill Belichick on the sideline.

The dynamic duo led the Patriots to nine Super Bowl appearances and won six of them during their 20 years together. Fast forward to 2021 and Brady has teamed up with Bruce Arians and led Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl of its own.

Brady has dismissed the notion he was simply a system quarterback during his tenure in New England. Use the Bucs’ 2020-21 playoff run as evidence.

Nonetheless, No. 12 admitted this week he’s extremely grateful for Belichick and their time together in Foxborough.

“I’m just incredibly grateful for what he’s meant in my life as a coach,” Brady said on Monday. “He was everything you could ask for as a player.”

The rumors suggesting Tom Brady and Bill Belichick had a strenuous relationship in New England seem to have dissipated. Brady’s decision to leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers had to do with the comparison of the two rosters.

Tampa Bay provides Brady an arsenal of weapons. The Patriots, meanwhile, struggled to acquire elite skill players these past few years.

Brady has taken advantage of those weapons in Tampa Bay, leading the Bucs to three straight playoff wins en route to this Sunday’s Super Bowl. No. 12 will try and outduel Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

There’s no doubt Brady will use all he learned from Belichick this Sunday in Super Bowl LV.


