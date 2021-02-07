Member Of Patriots’ First 3 Super Bowl Teams Shares When He Knew Tom Brady Was ‘Different’

Back in 2000, no one would’ve ever predicted that Tom Brady would go on to be the greatest NFL quarterback of all-time. One of his first New England Patriots teammates got the sense that he could be something special very early on, before he won the Super Bowl the following year.

Adrian Klemm was the first player taken by the Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft, going No. 46 overall in the second round. The Hawaii offensive tackle joined the team the same year as Brady, famously the No. 199 pick in the sixth round, after a solid if unspectacular career at Michigan.

Klemm would spend the first five years of his NFL career in New England, winning the first three of the six Super Bowls that Brady and Bill Belichick would lead the Patriots to. He joined the Green Bay Packers in 2005, his final year as a player. He entered coaching a few years later, and is the new offensive line coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“You could tell he was different. I couldn’t predict that he would be the greatest athlete ever or anything like that, but you could see he was different from everybody else,” Klemm said on the Coffee with Coach podcast, hosted by longtime Canadian Football League coach Jeff Reinebold. “His level of focus and commitment to the game, and just the level of maturity in terms of, everybody’s talking about first in, last out, he really lived that life.”

“When he became the starting quarterback, the year he won the Super Bowl, his first time starting, he was taking the o-line out, and he didn’t’ have any money yet,” Klemm continued. “He was from the dirt up, and he was a grinder. You had a certain level of respect for him.”

“Subconsciously, you wanted to strain a little bit more and do all those things. He’s just a different kind of person. He’s just wired differently, and just a special individual, and you could see that early on.”

Brady was more of a game manager in those first few years, winning games alongside an elite New England Patriots defense built from the ground up by Belichick. It wasn’t until a few years into his career when he started putting up massive numbers, winning MVP and getting First-Team All-Pro honors in 2007.

According to Klemm, it was very obvious that he was a different kind of player before that though. While no one predicts a sixth-round QB to win six Super Bowls and ascend to the heights that Tom Brady has reached, it sounds like his Patriots teammates were sold very early on.

Brady is going for Super Bowl No. 7 on Sunday evening, when his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, face the Kansas City Chiefs.

