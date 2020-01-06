The Spun

New England Patriots QB Tom Brady taking the field during a game.

Over the course of 24 hours the New England Patriots have gone from Super Bowl contenders to potentially tearing things down and going into rebuild mode. But the more we learn about how the season ended for Tom Brady and the Patriots, the more it becomes clear that the writing may have been on the walls.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi via Nick Shook, Brady wasn’t exactly playing at full health recently. Giardi reported that Brady has been battling a foot injury since December.

The extent of the foot injury is unknown, but it reportedly came up at the same time as the elbow ailment Brady has been battling.

Such an injury would certainly affect Brady’s ability to move in the pocket and throw the ball.

Brady had one of his worst playoff performances in last night’s 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He went 20-of-37 for 209 yards and a pick-six.

But 2019 was also Brady’s contract year. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and may or may not offer the Patriots a discount to stay in New England.

Has Brady played his final down for the Patriots? And if so, who will he play for in 2020?


