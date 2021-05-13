Tom Brady’s Dad Has A Blunt Message For The Patriots

Tom Brady isn’t one to get ahead of himself, but we imagine that he’s very excited to face the New England Patriots this fall.

Considering the way things ended for Brady and the Patriots, it’ll be very interesting to see how the crowd at Gillette Stadium handles his return. The fact that Brady won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes this storyline even more intriguing.

Brady hasn’t shared his thoughts on facing his former team yet, but his father actually had a message for the Patriots during a radio interview this Thursday.

Tom Brady Sr. was on Zolak & Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub to discuss the Buccaneers’ schedule for the 2021 season. Let’s just say he’s feeling pretty good about the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Patriots.

“I started salivating when I saw that we’re playing the Patriots in the fourth game of the season,” Tom Brady Sr. said. “And we’re coming up here to make our record 4-0.”

This is fantastic. Tom Brady Sr. just cold-called @ZoandBertrand to talk @Buccaneers schedule. "I started salivating when I saw that we're playing the @Patriots in the fourth game of the season; and we're coming up here to make our record 4-0." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 13, 2021

It wouldn’t surprise us at all if Bill Belichick pins those comments on a bulletin board in the Patriots’ facility.

Brady’s father isn’t the only person fired up for this year’s Buccaneers-Patriots game. Last night, Michael Irvin had a passionate rant about Brady facing his former team during NFL Network’s schedule release show.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” Irvin said. “It should be the most watched game we’ve ever had in the history of this game.”

The TV ratings for Brady’s return to Foxborough should be through the roof.