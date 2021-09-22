Tom Brady’s Dad Reveals The 1 Patriots Thing He Kept

Next weekend, Tom Brady will return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.

Brady’s homecoming will be a huge storyline in Week 4, there’s no doubt about it. In fact, Tom Brady Sr., is already being asked about his son’s former team.

During an appearance on “Patriots Talk” podcast with NBC Sports’ Tom E. Curran, Brady’s father was asked if he still has any Patriots “paraphernalia” in his home. His answer was pretty surprising.

“I’m not sure. I just, uh, let’s see, there might be something,” Tom Brady Sr. told Curran. “I think I have a license plate that says something like, ‘Six Super Bowls.’ But, other than that, I think pretty much the rest of it has been given to Goodwill or Catholic charities, or something.”

It’s probably not a coincidence that a license plate that says “six rings” is the only piece of Patriots memorabilia left in the Brady household. That could be the family’s way of throwing shade at the team that moved on from the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, which Brady’s father shared his thoughts on during his interview with Curran.

“Tommy is extraordinarily appreciative of everything that happened during his New England career, and he’s more than happy that he’s moved on because it was pretty obvious that the Patriot regime felt that it was time for him to move on,” Brady Sr. said. “And frankly, it may well have been perfect for [Bill] Belichick to move on from him. On the other hand, I think the Tampa Bay Bucs are pretty happy that the decision was made in Foxboro that they didn’t want to afford him or didn’t want to keep him when his last contract came up.”

It’s safe to say things worked out in Brady’s favor. In his first year with the Buccaneers, he led the franchise to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are hopeful that Mac Jones will be their franchise quarterback for years to come.