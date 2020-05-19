Tom Brady’s New Message For Peyton Manning Is Going Viral

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning continue to take playful shots at each other in anticipation of Sunday’s golf match with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback sent a new message to his former rival on Monday. It’s quickly going viral on social media.

“I’m just worried about them pumping crowd noise in there if he starts making putts like they used to at the RCA Dome,” Brady told Bleacher Report.

Brady thinks Peyton might have some tricks up his sleeve just like back in the day 😂 Tune into #CapitalOnesTheMatch on May 24 at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/dCCf1SqiK5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

The Colts allegedly pumped in crowd noise at the old RCA Dome in Indianapolis. That stadium was one of the loudest in NFL history. It would get extremely loud when Brady and the Patriots were in town.

Brady has made references to this before, too. He joked about with Peyton during his appearance on the former Colts star’s ESPN+ show.

“You couldn’t hear anything,” Brady said about playing in front of the RCA Dome crowd.

“Yeah, we didn’t pump in noise either,” Manning quipped.

“You’re full of [expletive],” Brady said.

Hopefully we get some more of this trash talk live on Sunday. Brady and Mickelson are set to play Manning and Woods in The Match on Turner Sports on Sunday afternoon. It’ll be televised live on TNT at 3 p.m. E.T.

Who will you be pulling for on Sunday afternoon?