Tom Brady’s Record Against The Buffalo Bills Is Ridiculous

The Patriots notched another victory against division foe Buffalo in thrilling fashion on Saturday. It was the Bills’ game to lose for nearly all four quarters. But Tom Brady heated up at just the right moments, leading New England to a 24-17 AFC East division victory.

Brady has been absolutely dominant against divisional opponents throughout his career. His career record against Buffalo is absolutely ridiculous.

The Patriots QB is now 32-3 against the Bills. It’s been complete domination when Brady faces Buffalo.

Tom Brady is now 32-3 all time against the Buffalo Bills. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 22, 2019

The Patriots’ victory on Saturday has secured another AFC East Division title for the organization. It’s the 11th straight division title for Brady and New England.

While the Patriots certainly showed signs of improvement against the Bills, there’s still plenty of issues that need to be addressed. New England lacks offensive play-makers. At this point in the season, there’s no changing that.

But the Patriots will have to get creative on offense – as they did on Saturday – if they hope to make a run in the playoffs. One thing’s for sure though – never count Brady out.

Buffalo learned that lesson first-hand on Saturday night. Never bet against Brady when he and the Patriots take on the Bills – no matter the odds.