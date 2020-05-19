Tom Brady’s Tweet About The Falcons Comeback Is Going Viral

It’s been three-plus years since the Patriots’ epic comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, but talk of that game isn’t going away anytime soon.

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady picked at the Falcons’ wound on Tuesday evening, responding to an ESPN tweet.

ESPN’s tweet about the Falcons’ collapse and Patriots’ comeback is going viral:

Brady decided to hop in on the fun with his own tweet. He used a video of Michael Jordan’s laughing in ESPN’s The Last Dance.

Everyone but Falcons fans are eating Brady’s tweet up. It’s already been retweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 18,000 times.

Falcons fans will have to deal with Brady even more now. The six-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan reacted to Brady’s decision earlier today.

“It didn’t get any easier in our division, for sure,” Ryan said on SportsCenter, via 247Sports. “They’re solid. Tampa’s defense was really tough. They add Tom, who’s such a consistent and great player. The division’s going to be a battle every week. Our defense is going to have their work cut out for them, that’s for sure. It’s tough but I think any time you get those division games late in the year, it gives you a chance to either make up ground, or separate yourself. That’s what we’re going to need to do that time of the year.”

Perhaps we’ll get another classic Brady vs. Ryan matchup in 2020.