Tonight Is The First ‘Meaningless’ Game in Gillette Stadium History

Something felt different when the New England Patriots took the field at Gillette Stadium on Monday Night.

Bill Belichick’s team suited up to take on the AFC East Champion Buffalo Bills in the second-to-last game of the 2020 regular season. The Patriots had already been eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2008, the only other year the group didn’t have Tom Brady.

But, as it turns out, New England hadn’t played a meaningless game at Gillette for an even longer period of time–ever.

According to Joel Sebastianelli, it had been 7,309 days since the Patriots last hosted a game while already being eliminated from playoff contention. That match-up occurred on Christmas Eve of 2000 vs. the Dolphins.

Gillette Stadium didn’t open until 2002. That means tonight’s game against the Bills marks a milestone for New England’s home field.

The number gives NFL fans even more of an appreciation for the Patriots incredible run over the last two decades. Belichick formed one of the great dynasties in professional sports. He did that so well, that the home fans still haven’t ever been present for a meaningless game at Gillette.

Of course, the Patriots need to be careful or the organization could slip into mediocrity for years to come. Going into the offseason, New England will have multiple needs to address. Chief among them will be what to do at the quarterback position.

After signing Cam Newton to one-year deal in 2020, many thought that Belichick pulled the heist of the offseason. However, the former NFL MVP looks to be a shell of his former self. Through 13 games this year, Newton threw for just five touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. Suffice it to say that he doesn’t look like the Patriots franchise quarterback moving forward.

Still, New England will look to close out it’s season strong on Monday Night. Patriots vs. Bills is currently airing on ESPN.