Tony Dungy Thinks He Knows The “Best Spot” For Tom Brady

The upcoming NFL off-season is shaping up to be a wild one. All eyes will be on QB Tom Brady as his future is up in the air.

The former Patriots’ signal-caller will officially be a free agent in March, unless New England signs Brady to a new deal before then. It’s going to be fascinating to see how Bill Belichick and the Patriots deal with this situation.

Early speculation is that New England will choose to move on from the legendary passer. It would certainly be an unfortunate end to Brady’s incredible Patriots career. But it would also provide some major NFL drama.

Should New England decline to re-sign Brady, what team would be the best fit for the 42-year old QB? Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy has an idea.

“The best spot might be Indianapolis,” Dungy said, via Rich Eisen’s Instagram.

It sure is strange seeing Brady in anything but a Patriots uniform. The veteran QB has been a staple of New England’s culture and an icon to the league.

The Colts’ roster is set up for success though. All the organization needs is a proven quarterback. Brady would fit in perfectly.

The veteran QB still has plenty left to offer, despite his age. If New England moves on from Brady, plenty of NFL teams will come calling.