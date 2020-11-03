Tony Kornheiser Sums Up His Thoughts On The Patriots Right Now

Last Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills was the New England Patriots’ fourth-straight loss this season. It has plenty of football fans wondering if the dynasty is officially over for Bill Belichick’s squad.

While it might be unfair to judge the Patriots off their first season without Tom Brady at the helm, the NFL is considered a “what have you done for me lately” league. That’s why the mood around Foxborough right now is doom and gloom.

ESPN’s Tony Kornheiser had an interesting take on the Patriots during yesterday’s edition of Pardon The Interruption, saying “It feels like the dying of a dynasty.”

“Buffalo is a team that New England has dominated. You’re supposed to win that game if you’re New England, and their problem is pretty obvious. They don’t have any speed, they can’t get down the field in a hurry, and Cam isn’t accurate anymore.”

Watching the Patriots feels like “the dying of a dynasty” to Tony 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ajHw89tTcT — PTI (@PTI) November 2, 2020

Brady, meanwhile, is off to an incredible start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the trade deadline only a few hours away, the Patriots might decide to ship off some players just to reload on draft picks. However, it’s not in Belichick’s nature to give up on a season.

It’s been a rough season for the Patriots, but they should get back in the win column next Monday against the Jets. If they can’t win that game, heads may roll in New England.