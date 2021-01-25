Tony Romo Made A Bold Prediction For The Patriots

Tony Romo made a pretty bold prediction for the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 38-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. At the end of the contest, Romo assessed the state of the AFC, saying the Bills will be back in contention in 2021.

Romo also made a bold prediction for the Patriots, saying that Bill Belichick’s team will be back in contention next season.

“The AFC is going to be loaded,” Romo said on CBS. “I’m telling you, New England is going to be back in this thing. I have a feeling Belichick, with that much salary cap, they’ll find a way to come back in this thing.”

NESN.com outlined the Patriots’ offseason situation:

The Patriots are projected to have over $60 million in cap space this offseason and could free up even more room with a couple of cost-cutting maneuvers. They also have the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Patriots’ first priority should be finding a quarterback. Matthew Stafford is on the trade block, and Aaron Rodgers could be joining him. The Patriots also could draft a quarterback, sign a bridge option like Jacoby Brissett or Ryan Fitzpatrick, or try to pry Jimmy Garoppolo away from the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Patriots get an upgrade at quarterback, they should have little trouble making the postseason in 2021.

However, getting an upgrade at quarterback is no easy task.