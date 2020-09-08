Tony Romo Sums Up The Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Dynasty

Earlier this offseason, the Tom Brady era in New England came to an end when he left the Patriots in free agency.

Brady chose to leave New England for Tampa where he signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. Don’t feel too bad for Bill Belichick and company, though, as the team landed Cam Newton on a team-friendly deal.

Newton will take the field this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in his first game as a member of the Patriots. On the call this weekend will be Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.

During this week’s media conference call, Romo was asked about the Patriots dynasty with Brady and Belichick. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback made it clear he’s still in awe of what they accomplished together.

What have they played in, nine Super Bowls? That’s not even a real number,” Romo said via Boston Globe reporter Chad Finn.

Brady and the Patriots won six Super Bowls together, tying the franchise with the Pittsburgh Steelers for most all-time.

Of course, the Steelers’ Super Bowls are spread out over 34 years, while the Patriots won all of theirs in half the time.

The 2020 NFL season will bring plenty of intriguing story lines, but Brady’s success in Tampa vs. New England’s success without Brady will be one of the highlights.

Can New England win a Super Bowl without Brady?