Patriots Player Has Big Expectations For Rookie QB Mac Jones

Cam Newton appears to still be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots as the organization wraps up minicamp this week. However, first round pick Mac Jones made a quality first impression on the coaching staff and his new teammates.

The former Alabama star went No. 15 to the Patriots this spring, so clearly the organization sees something in him for the future. At least one member of the team’s current roster already feels the same.

Offensive lineman Trent Brown sung the praises of Jones this week. The Patriots veteran said that it’s clear the rookie quarterback has gotten strong tutelage in the past as he already appears to be performing like an older player.

“Mac, he’s a young guy, but you can’t really just refer to him as a young guy,” Brown said this week, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “You can tell he’s been at a place where [he’s] got some coaching. I think he’s going to be special here in the future.”

Mac Jones did get the best situation that college football has to offer by playing for Nick Saban at Alabama for three seasons. After lingering behind Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart, he came into his own in 2020, on his way to a Heisman nomination and an undefeated national championship. He promptly skyrocketed up draft boards following his stellar performance.

Because of his past with the Crimson Tide, Jones will be prepared to bide his time on the sidelines as a backup with the Patriots. He has the tools to be a capable NFL quarterback but may just need to develop behind Newton before grabbing the reins.

When Jones does get the chance to lineup under center as a starter, he’ll have at least one staunch supporter in Brown.

