Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Mac Jones Very Clear

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 19: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has rapidly become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL heading into his second season in the league.

But Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has made it clear where he stands on Jones and how far the Pro Bowl quarterback can climb. Speaking to ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss, Aikman declared that Jones has all of the tools to succeed in the NFL and could end up being a lot like Tom Brady.

“I like Mac Jones; I really do," Aikman said. "I think he possesses everything you need to win in the NFL. He’s a lot like Tom that way, which has not been a surprise as to why he ended up in New England."

Obviously that's a massive bar to set to set for any quarterback - especially one with just one year under his belt. But those comparisons were bound to be made for whoever was designated as the successor to the GOAT.

As a rookie, Mac Jones exceeded expectations, breaking records en route to Pro Bowl honors and a runner-up finish in the Rookie of the Year voting. More importantly, he led the Patriots to the playoffs after going 10-7 as a starter.

But in the ensuing offseason, the Patriots made a ton of changes to their offensive coaching staff. Rather than the traditional offensive coordinator, there is now a committee of coaches making decisions on the offensive gameplan and playcalling.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Jones or any quarterback in those conditions struggles. But if he can thrive, the Patriots might just have a quarterback on the level that Troy Aikman is thinking of.

Will Mac Jones lead the Patriots back to the playoffs in 2022?