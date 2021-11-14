The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Mac Jones’ Performance On Sunday

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he's even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing.

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones is once again playing great football and he has his team well out in front of the Cleveland Browns. Jones is playing so well he’s even Hall of Famer Troy Aikman buzzing.

Taking to Twitter, Aikman said that Jones has played well beyond his years in the games he’s seen him play. He then pondered whether the 2021 NFL Draft would be the same as it was knowing what we do now.

“Each time I’ve watched Mac Jones this year (TB, Dallas, Cleveland) he’s played beyond his years,” Aikman wrote. “Wonder how different, if at all, the 2021 draft would look knowing what we know now.”

NFL fans seem a bit mixed on that statement though. Many are pointing out that Jones’ situation and coaching are bigger contributors to his success than anything else. Others believe that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knew all along that Jones was destined for greatness:

Mac Jones isn’t lighting up the scoreboard the way recent rookie phenoms like Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert have. But he’s leading the Patriots on extremely efficient drives and putting them in great position throughout games.

He’s not a leading candidate for NFL Rookie of the Year, but he’s the best rookie quarterback in the league by a wide margin.

As a result, the Patriots are 5-4 (likely to be 6-4 with the way this Browns game is going) and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

There’s a lot of reasons to be excited about Mac Jones right now.

