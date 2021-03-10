Ty Law Has Brutally Honest Comment On Patriots’ 2020 Struggles

This past season was one to forget for the New England Patriots. It was the first time the franchise missed the playoffs since 2008.

There were plenty of reasons as to why the Patriots struggled in 2020, but none bigger than their lackluster receiving corps. At least, that’s what former New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law believes.

Law was on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show this Wednesday to discuss why the team’s receiving corps negatively affected the team in 2020.

“Last year, they were not going to go anywhere, I don’t care who the quarterback was because no one fears the receivers,” Law said, via Radio.com. “And when you don’t fear the receivers you can stack everybody in there and, man, we’re just waiting to get picks. You look at that game and say you know what, I’m going to add to my stat sheet in this game.”

.@OfficialTyLaw on @TheGregHillShow: 2020 Patriots ‘were not going to go anywhere’ even with Tom Brady https://t.co/YUh95kbH4F — WEEI (@WEEI) March 10, 2021

Law went a step further, saying the Patriots’ season wouldn’t have been that much different if they re-signed Tom Brady in the offseason.

“It wasn’t the best season for the Patriots or Cam Newton. But I will continue to say that if you think it would have been that much different or that much further along with Tom, I’ll still say I don’t think so.”

The Hall of Famer then clarified that statement and said New England wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl if Brady returned to the team in 2020.

Patriots fans, do you agree with Law’s assessment?