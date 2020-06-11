For the first time since the pre-Drew Bledsoe days, there’s a lack of confidence at the QB position for the New England Patriots. But one Massachusetts congressman believes that he has the answer to the team’s potential QB woes.

Taking to Twitter this week, U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy III declared that the NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick for blackballing him for the last few years. He then added that the Patriots should be the team to sign him.

“The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him,” Kennedy wrote. His tweet was met with significant agreement, and has garnered over 77,000 likes in the past two days.

Kaepernick could be an upgrade over Jarrett Stidham, who is a complete unknown right now. Even if the former 49ers quarterback reverts to his 2016 form instead of his 2012 or 2013 playing form, the Patriots would still be getting a quarterback with a 16:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The NFL should apologize to Colin Kaepernick and the Patriots should sign him. — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) June 9, 2020

But there are some significant hurdles to Kennedy’s suggestion coming to pass. The most obvious one is their complete lack of cap space.

OverTheCap estimates their current cap at just over $1.3 million. That’s hardly enough for a veteran kicker let alone a quarterback.

Another big obstacle would likely be the increased media attention to the Patriots. Bill Belichick hates media attention almost as much as losing a game.

While it has become clear that the NFL owners made a serious gaffe in blackballing Kaepernick, the fact of the matter is that not every team is in a position to get him.

Do you agree with Joe Kennedy’s idea for the Patriots QB?