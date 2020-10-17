Updates On Falcons, Colts, Patriots Heading Into The Weekend

There were plenty of close calls this week in the NFL, as multiple teams shut down their facilities in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The Colts, Falcons and Patriots all received troubling test results leading up to their Week 6 games.

Atlanta initially placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. The team shut down its facility on Thursday after four additional tests came back as positive. However, only one of those positive cases were confirmed – the rest were false positives.

Indianapolis went through a similar scenario on Friday morning. The team shut down its facility after “several” tests came back as positive. Luckily, all four members’ tests came back negative the second time around.

A few hours after the Colts closed their facility, the Patriots canceled practice after offensive lineman James Ferentz tested positive for the virus.

Although it’s been a hectic week for all three teams, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Atlanta, Indianapolis and New England have all reopened their headquarters.

In the past 24 hours, the Patriots, Colts, Falcons all have reopened after shutting down for further testing and extra precautions. https://t.co/VcyOEzEpMG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2020

This season is going to be an uphill battle for all 32 teams. It’ll require discipline and a ton of patience.

The good news is that all three teams followed protocols and even went a step further by shutting down their facilities. Once further testing proved there wasn’t an outbreak, they got back to work.

We’ll see the Colts, Falcons and Patriots all back in action tomorrow afternoon.