The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Updates On Falcons, Colts, Patriots Heading Into The Weekend

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

There were plenty of close calls this week in the NFL, as multiple teams shut down their facilities in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The Colts, Falcons and Patriots all received troubling test results leading up to their Week 6 games.

Atlanta initially placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. The team shut down its facility on Thursday after four additional tests came back as positive. However, only one of those positive cases were confirmed – the rest were false positives.

Indianapolis went through a similar scenario on Friday morning. The team shut down its facility after “several” tests came back as positive. Luckily, all four members’ tests came back negative the second time around.

A few hours after the Colts closed their facility, the Patriots canceled practice after offensive lineman James Ferentz tested positive for the virus.

Although it’s been a hectic week for all three teams, ESPN insider Adam Schefter is reporting that Atlanta, Indianapolis and New England have all reopened their headquarters.

This season is going to be an uphill battle for all 32 teams. It’ll require discipline and a ton of patience.

The good news is that all three teams followed protocols and even went a step further by shutting down their facilities. Once further testing proved there wasn’t an outbreak, they got back to work.

We’ll see the Colts, Falcons and Patriots all back in action tomorrow afternoon.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.