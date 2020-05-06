Urban Meyer Has Prediction For Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

Tom Brady’s reign in New England came to an end this offseason, when the six-time Super Bowl champion signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay. Former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham now has the chance to be the team’s starter for years to come.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on Stidham in New England. It should be noted that he tried to recruit Stidham coming out of high school, so he knows a thing or two about him.

“You put Jarrett Stidham with Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels and that system, get ready,” Meyer said. ” I can’t say he’s going to be the next Tom Brady, but Belichick did it with Matt Cassel and Jimmy Garoppolo. They’re going to make that quarterback a great player.”

Belichick has also had success with Jacoby Brissett in recent years. Obviously it’ll be tough to replace an icon like Brady, but there is reason for optimism in Foxborough.

New England liked what it saw out of Stidham during the 2019 preseason. His athleticism is underrated and he fits the current mold of NFL quarterbacks that are able to move outside the pocket.

Prior to his final season at Auburn, the majority of scouts had a first-round grade on Stidham. Since he didn’t live up to those expectations, he fell to the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Patriots are hopeful they could bring out the best in Stidham this fall.

At 23 years old, there is still plenty of time for Stidham to develop and possibly become the next franchise quarterback for New England.