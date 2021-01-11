The Spun

U.S. Congressman Has A Blunt Message For Bill Belichick

On Sunday, news broke that President Trump is planning on awarding New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Medal of Freedom.

President Trump is entering his final full week as the president of the United States. He reportedly wants to honor the New England Patriots head coach on his way out.

Politico.com had some details on the plans for the week:

On Monday, Trump plans to award Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the highest civilian honor. On Tuesday, he plans to visit Alamo, Texas, to visit a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. And on Thursday, Trump plans to award New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick the Presidential Medal of Freedom, according to a White House official.

A spokesperson for the Patriots did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Belichick has been a supporter of President Trump, but he hasn’t spoken much about his relationship as of late.

Many are calling on Belichick to reject the honor in the wake of what happened at the U.S. Capitol last week.

“To accept it is disgraceful,” Jim McGovern, a U.S. Representative for the state of Massachusetts, said this morning. “Belichick should do the right thing and say, no, thanks. ”

The U.S. Congressman is far from the only person giving Belichick advice on the matter.

As of Monday morning, the New England Patriots head coach has yet to reveal his plans.


