Las Vegas Predicts Patriots’ Win Total Without Tom Brady

The New England Patriots will have a different look to them this upcoming season. For the first time in two decades, Tom Brady will not be on the roster.

Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His departure now opens the door for second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham to become the starter.

Although the Patriots have been the model for consistency and sustaining greatness, the latest prediction for the franchise isn’t toon encouraging. Caesars Sportsbook released its win totals for each team in the NFL, and its current projection for New England is the team’s lowest since 2003.

As of right now, Caesars Sportsbook has the Patriots at 8.5 wins for the 2020 season. Head oddsmaker Jeff Davis explained to ESPN why he’s not so confident in Bill Belichick’s team this year.

From ESPN:

“My raw number on the Patriots is less than eight [wins],” Jeff Davis, head oddsmaker at Caesars, told ESPN. “Outside of the secondary, which is one of the best in the league, the rest of their roster I think is one of the worst in the NFL.”

The Patriots didn’t just lose Brady this offseason, the defense had to say goodbye to impact players like Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy.

New England’s roster won’t be nearly as deep as it’s been in the past. However, counting out Belichick would be as big of a mistake as you could make.

How many wins do you think New England will have this season?