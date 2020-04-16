Vegas Sets Tampa Bay’s Win Total With Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have only two winning seasons in the last 11 years, and have not made the playoffs since 2007.

But with one of the greatest quarterbacks in Tom Brady now gracing the roster, that is widely expected to change. The latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook certainly indicate that the Bucs will be in playoff contention next season.

Per ESPN, Caesars is projecting Tampa Bay’s win total at over/under nine. They were given slightly positive odds to make the playoffs at minus-155.

Winning seasons have been hard to come by in the 44-year history of the Buccaneers. They have only 13 winning seasons and 10 playoff appearances in franchise history.

But the added presence of Tom Brady to an offense that was already among the best in the league is rapidly improving Tampa Bay’s chance of getting back into the postseason.

As for New England, oddsmakers now believe that the Patriots will see a sharp drop in their win total. They’re projected at over/under 8.5 wins.

The Patriots haven’t finished below nine wins since 2000. They went 5-11 that year in Bill Belichick’s first year at the helm.

Since then, the Patriots have enjoyed 19 straight winning seasons. They’ve claimed 17 AFC East titles, 13 trips to the AFC Championship Game, nine Super Bowl appearances and six Super Bowl crowns.