Veteran NFL Defensive Lineman Announces His Retirement

For 10 NFL seasons, defensive lineman Kyle Love made a pretty big impact for no less than five teams. But after spending the 2020 season out of football, Love is ready to call it a career.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Love announced his retirement from football. He thanked everyone in his life who helped him enjoy a decade-long career and hopes his story of going from undrafted to a starter serves as an inspiration to others.

“Closing this chapter in my life and opening up a new one!” Love wrote. “I want to say thank you to the NFL for allowing me to live out my childhood dream! To the Patriots for starting my career! To the Panthers for allowing my career to continue and to finish my career near home! My journey wasn’t easy but through GOD ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE! Let my story be an example for anyone who may have ever been told no or that you can’t do something in life… Once again thank you for everyone who’s rocked with me over my career! LOVEBOAT OUT!!!”

From 2010 to 2019, Love played in 115 games for five different teams. He finishes his career with 15.0 sacks, 148 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits.

Not bad for someone who went undrafted.

Kyle Love played defensive tackle at Mississippi State but didn’t exactly blow up the stat sheet. He went undrafted in 2010 but made the New England Patriots‘ roster and played in nine games as a rookie.

Over the next two years, Love would play in all 32 games for the Patriots, including all five of their postseason games in that span.

After the 2012 season, Love would play the next two seasons between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

He found a more comfortable home with the Carolina Panthers from 2014 to 2018, and spent the 2019 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But after the Bucs released him before the 2020 season, he didn’t play in the season that followed.

Good luck in the next stage of your life, Kyle!